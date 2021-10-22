Vermont National Guard offers tours at Camp Ethan Allen Training Site

The Vermont National Guard gave people the opportunity to tour the Camp Ethan Allen Training site in Jericho.

The tour included a visit to the Mountain Warfare School, the only military mountaineering school in the United States Army. People could also look at the National Guard Biathlon Track, and the high angle range, where guard members practice shooting at altitude. About 20 people were on the tour. The Lieutenant Colonel for the Vermont National Guard Dave Fabricius said this is an opportunity to engage with the community.

“It just again is for our neighbors to see,” Lieutenant Fabricius said. “Occasionally they may hear some gun fire going off here, it gives them a little bit more of a visual of what actually happens here.”

The guard said it wants to have these tours each month.