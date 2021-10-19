Vermont National Guard raises awareness about veterans exposed to toxic burn pits

There is a recent push in Vermont to raise awareness about health issues among veterans linked to burn pits. Burn pits are large areas of land where potentially toxic waste is burned on military bases.

The Vermont National Guard wants more veterans to enroll in a registry. The adjutant general for the Vermont National Guard, Gregory C. Knight served in Iraq – where burn pits were commonplace.

“In Ramadi, Iraq we had a burn pit,” General Knight said. “It was pretty large, and it was burning 24/7.”

General Knight said what went into that burn pit, was a little bit of everything.

“Pressure treated lumber, radio batteries, tires, paint, medical waste, feces,” General Knight said. “And it’s in the air all the time.”

General Knight said exposure to burn pits left him with health issues. He is among more than 700 members enrolled in the burn pit registry.

“So in the past 20 years we have had thousands of our members deployed across South West Asia, could be Afghanistan, Iraq and that is where those burn bits were used,” General Knight said.

This past August the VA added three presumptive conditions related to particulate matter exposure.

“Asthma, rhinitis and sinusitis,” General Knight said.

To be eligible for benefits, you must have developed one of these conditions within 10 years of leaving active duty. The Vermont Office of Veterans Affairs helps veterans file claims to receive these benefits.

“So it’s proving that you were in that place at that time and close proximity to say a burn pit,” Robert Burke, Director of the Vermont Office of Veterans Affairs said.

New York senator Kirsten Gillibrand is among those advocating to help veterans with diseases linked to burn pits. She sent us this statement.

“The connection between exposure to burn pits and the devastating health effects of respiratory illnesses and rare cancers is clear,” Senator Gillibrand said. “No one should have to spend years jumping through hoops, doing research, and paying for doctors and biopsies to prove to the VA that their illness is service-related.”

General Knight said if you are a veteran and have been exposed, get enrolled in the burn pit registry. He said it is important for members to also sign a release of medical information from your primary care provider to the VA.

“They served, they volunteered, they went on challenging deployments, the least we can do is take care of them on the backside,” General Knight said.