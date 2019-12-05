Vermont National Guard says three more F-35s have arrived

An F-35A fighter jet circles Burlington International Airport before touching down in September. Three more of the fighters arrived Thursday.

With little fanfare, three more F-35 Lightning II aircraft landed at Burlington International Airport on Thursday, the next step in the Vermont National Guard’s plan to have 20 of the next generation fight jets in Vermont by summer 2020.

The aircraft, piloted by Vermont Air National Guard pilots assigned to the 134th Fighter Squadron, arrived from Fort Worth, Texas, at about 3 p.m.

“Today’s arrival is part of our scheduled plan to receive all the aircraft through 2020,” said Col. Adam Rice, vice commander of the 158th Fighter Wing.. “I’m very proud that our team is ready and our pilots were able to fly these Vermont aircraft home.”

The guard welcomed the first three F-35s in September.