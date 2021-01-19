Vermont National Guard soldier gives update from D.C. as troops arrive to secure Inauguration

Inauguration Day typically brings thousands of spectators to Washington D.C., but the scene will be much different when President-Elect Joe Biden takes the Oath of Office.

Instead, thousands of National Guard soldiers have been sent to the nation’s capital, including 100 members of the Vermont National Guard.

Since last March, the Vermont National Guard has faced a gauntlet of challenges, from assembling surge hospitals across the state to distributing thousands of meals and responding to a cyber attack at UVM Medical Center.

Now, they’ve arrived for what might be the most unprecedented mission in recent memory.

“It has been a crazy year, right?” said Erik Lahr, Task Force Commander of 100 Vermont soldiers in Washington. “We have had mission after mission this year, and I am so proud of this organization.”

There’s roughly 25,000 National Guard soldiers in Washington working to keep the Inauguration safe. The ceremony comes just two weeks after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a deadly siege that shocked the nation.

“The soldiers from Vermont especially, you get down here and feel a sense of duty,” Lahr said. “They understand the situation and why we’re down here, and they’re proud to be supporting the inner workings of our democracy and making sure this country runs well.”

A massive, un-scalable fence topped with razor wire currently surrounds the Capitol, and security checkpoints are spread throughout the city. Despite the fact that there won’t be a crowd for the Inauguration, the scene of nearly 200,000 flags dotting the National Mall has many feeling a spark of hope.

Lahr has been too busy to see the scene for himself, but saw pictures of it while watching news coverage on Monday night.

“Seeing gestures like that, symbols of peace and unity, and then seeing all of us down here from all 50 states and several territories working together in a short timeline, I think that shows you American resolve,” Lahr said.

Lahr said he’s proud of the Vermont soldiers that are helping keep one of America’s oldest traditions safe, putting their normal lives on hold to do so.

“They’re coming off their civilian jobs as electricians, construction workers and police officers,” Lahr said. “They get a call and they hang up their work boots, say goodbye to their family, they pack all their gear, they report to their armory. It gives you a lot of hope for the future, seeing a lot of selfless service from the young people of Vermont.”