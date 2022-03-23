Colchester, VT — Wednesday marks the largest return of soldiers from the deployments starting in 2021. More than 100 Vermont National Guard soldiers have come home to Vermont from a deployment in Kosovo.

Excitement was in the air as friends and family watched the soldiers walk down the runway. Samantha Valkenhaus was there waiting for her significant other, Guy Rouelle. The two started dating right when he deployed and have talked every day. “I went out of my way to buy local phones so I can communicate with her whenever I had free time,” said Rouelle. When asked what it’s like to have him home, Valkenhaus said, “The happiest moment of my life, I have never been so excited to see an airplane.”

Jenna Lee, who was waiting for her wife said, “It has been really hard trying to help him remember who she is, and connecting virtually, it was more difficult than I ever imagined.”

Kai, had been waiting a long time to see his dad. “It has been a long time,” said Kim Lewia, Kai’s mother. “This little one has missed him a lot, as we all have, but he has been excited.” Kai’s father, Sergeant Keith Lewia describes getting off the plane as, “pretty emotional” and “overwhelming.” “Really just glad to be back in Vermont, glad to be back with my family,” said Sgt. Lewia. “It was an important mission, I am glad I did it, but I am over the moon to be back.”

Vermont’s Adjutant General knows how important these homecomings are. “It’s important for us,” said Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight. “It certainly is a part of what we do. We understand we have a state and federally mission to go do the job and do it as well as they did and to come home and be with their families, it’s incredibly rewarding for us.”

For now, it is time for the soldiers to reconnect with loved ones. “They are worth the wait.”

Maj. Gen. Knight says this is part of an ongoing 22-year mission in Kosovo and more National Guard troops are also scheduled to return at a later date.