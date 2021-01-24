Vermont National Guard to remain in Washington, DC until late February

More than 100 soldiers from the Vermont National Guard have been asked to remain in Washington, D.C. into next month, according to an email late Sunday night from public affairs officer Capt. Mikel Arcovitch.

Gov. Phil Scott has approved an extension of the Guard’s security assignment in the nation’s capital. Capt. Arcovitch wrote that most of the Vermont soldiers will be staying until late February. However, about 30 of them returned to Vermont Sunday night, and approximately the same number of Guard members will be deploying to Washington on Tuesday to replace them.

About 25,000 National Guard soldiers from across the country were ordered to provide additional security for President Biden’s inauguration this past Wednesday. The National Guard’s top general told ABC News on Saturday that 7,000 Guard members will remain on duty in Washington through mid-March.