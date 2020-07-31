Vermont National Guard will see action overseas in next couple of months

Nearly one thousand troops from the Vermont National Guard, will be deploying overseas to various locations beginning in October.

“More than 70 airmen from the 158th fighter wing will begin to deploy overseas in the US Air Force Africa, Europe and Central commands area of responsibilities,” says Colonel David Shevchik, Commander of the 158th Fighter Wing.

Joining them will be nearly 350 soldiers from the 3rd Battalion 172nd Infantry, and a little over 30 troops from the 172nd Law Enforcement Division will be deployed as well.

Colonel Shevchik says this is what his troops have prepared for. “These are big announcements for the wing, because of their importance, and their impact they will have on our families and our communities. But this is what we’ve trained for, and what we prepare for. We’re eager and ready to answer the call to serve.”

While not all troops deployed will see combat, they are headed to combat zones and Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Wignall, Commander of the 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Division, says his troops are prepared for whatever comes their way. “A mission we’re prepared for. It’s a mission that’s akin to our federal missions, so no change to what we do habitually.”

Troops are expected to return home sometime next summer.