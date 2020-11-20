Vermont National guards to complete 250-bed hospital by Sunday

It’s all hands on deck at the Champlain Valley Exposition Center as the Vermont National Guard builds hospital beds to alleviate future demand.

This as Vermont is seeing case numbers higher than those recorded in March. However, Commissioner Michael Schirling with the Department of Public Safety says the need is not urgent.

“Most of the walls are already built and it only took a matter of hours,” said Major Mathew Lehman, officer in charge of the task force.

The multi-purpose facility in Essex Junction will house both COVID and non-COVID patients. Assembling it all is a small but determined crew of 35 Guard members, down from 100 in the spring.

“Yesterday, the materials arrived on site and we’ve already started building,” said Major Lehman.

Specifically, four pods of 50 beds, equipped with electrical outlets and plumbing.

“With the need across the state, I know that our design was actually sent to all 50 states for the Guard units,” said Major Lehman.

The Guard plans to have the facility complete by Sunday and they may be ahead of schedule.

“We built this thing last time in 96 hours, so I’m not really surprised that we have this down to a fine science,” said Flight Paramedic Tim Farrow.

The construction comes as Vermont saw 148 new cases Thursday, the highest number of cases reported in a single day. Commissioner Schirling says it’s still not time to panic, but the Green Mountain State wants to air on the side of the caution.

“I wouldn’t put the need at urgent. But at this stage…as things are evolving nationally…We’re watching other states really begin to struggle with their hospital capacity. We wanted to be way out ahead of any eventualities,” said Commissioner Schirling.

Of the nearly 1,300 in-patient beds statewide, Vermont has over 400 available. Additionally, nearly 40 of the 140 ICU beds are available. Commissioner Schirling says these numbers aren’t alarming.

“It definitely means a lot to all of us that Vermont trusts the National Guard, not only for their healthcare but support during the Pandemic…so I think that says a whole lot about the people that we work for,” said Farrow.