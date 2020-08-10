Vermont, New Hampshire to benefit from Connecticut River watershed grant money

The upper Connecticut River watershed should benefit from more than $1.2 million dollars in grant money for future conservation projects. The money will come from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation.

Nearly half of the grant money — just over $601,000 — will cover costs of removing the Gale River Dam in Bethlehem, New Hampshire. About $190,000 will go toward the removal of the Hyde Dam in East Bethel, Vermont. Also, nearly $50,000 will help pay to remove leftover water hazards from dam remnants in North Stratford, New Hampshire and Guildhall, Vermont.

The grant money originated in a settlement agreement concerning a new operating license for three dams at Fifteen Mile Falls, between Ryegate, Vermont and Littleton, New Hampshire.