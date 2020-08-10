Vermont, New Hampshire to benefit from Connecticut River watershed grant money

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The upper Connecticut River watershed should benefit from more than $1.2 million dollars in grant money for future conservation projects. The money will come from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation.

Nearly half of the grant money — just over $601,000 — will cover costs of removing the Gale River Dam in Bethlehem, New Hampshire. About $190,000 will go toward the removal of the Hyde Dam in East Bethel, Vermont. Also, nearly $50,000 will help pay to remove leftover water hazards from dam remnants in North Stratford, New Hampshire and Guildhall, Vermont.

The grant money originated in a settlement agreement concerning a new operating license for three dams at Fifteen Mile Falls, between Ryegate, Vermont and Littleton, New Hampshire.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog