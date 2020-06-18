Vermont, New York rescue crews airlift hiker from Long Trail

A hiker is rescued from the Long Trail in Bennington County, Vermont, on Tuesday evening, June 16, 2020.

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS 10) — Rescue crews from New York and Vermont worked together to rescue a hiker after a medical event on the Long Trail.

Vermont State Police received reports shortly after noon on Tuesday that Alden Summers Jones, 41, of Bennington, needed help in a remote location between Arlington and Sunderland.

Crews prepare to rescue a hiker from the Long Trail in Bennington County, Vermont, on Tuesday evening, June 16, 2020.

It took several hours for crews to find Jones because initial reports of his location were unclear. With help from a helicopter dispatched by the New York State Police Aviation Unit in Albany, police and forest rangers located the injured hiker.

A ranger was lowered by wire from the helicopter to Jones’s location at about 7 p.m. Jones was secured to a litter which was hoisted out of the forest and taken to a waiting ambulance. He was transported to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington, and later to Albany Medical Center.

Following their long and arduous maneuvers, several rescuers decided it would be safest to recuperate overnight in a shelter located about a mile from the rescue site.

In addition to local rescue crews, several licensed amateur radio operators assisted the rescue by helping with communication efforts between different outfits.