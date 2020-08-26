Vermont offering extra unemployment benefits via Trump order

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Some unemployed Vermonters will be getting an extra $400 per week in benefits through an executive order signed by President Donald Trump.

Gov. Phil Scott announced on Monday that the state had received a nearly $36 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that will provide eligible workers up to $300 a week. The state is hoping to use $20 million in coronavirus relief funds to pay an additional $100 per week. The Department of Labor expects to begin issuing payments to Vermonters in the coming weeks.

Trump authorized the payments earlier this month after Congress was unable to agree on an extension to a $600 per week benefit set up to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.