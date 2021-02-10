Vermont offers ID theft help to 100,000 after tax form error

FILE – This Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 file photo shows part of a 1040 federal tax form printed from the Internal Revenue Service website, in Zelienople, Pa. Tax filing season will start a bit later and look a bit different this year. That’s because the pandemic that defined 2020 has seeped into tax time as well. If you worked from home, received a relief payment, took on some gig work or filed unemployment benefits _ or someone filed a fake claim in your name _ there are things you need to be aware of. Likewise if you normally receive certain tax credits. The IRS will begin accepting tax returns on Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

The state of Vermont is offering identity theft protection to more than 100,000 people who received unemployment benefits last year after thousands of tax forms were inadvertently sent to the wrong people.

Last week, the Department of Labor announced that some people who received unemployment benefits were sent 1099-G forms that included tax information for someone else. Gov. Phil Scott said Tuesday the state is finalizing a contract that will provide the identity theft protection, retroactive to the date of the breach.

While not all people who received unemployment benefits were affected, the service will be offered to everyone who received unemployment assistance last year.