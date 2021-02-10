Vermont offers ID theft help to 100,000 after tax form error

The state of Vermont is offering identity theft protection to more than 100,000 people who received unemployment benefits last year after thousands of tax forms were inadvertently sent to the wrong people.
Last week, the Department of Labor announced that some people who received unemployment benefits were sent 1099-G forms that included tax information for someone else. Gov. Phil Scott said Tuesday the state is finalizing a contract that will provide the identity theft protection, retroactive to the date of the breach.
While not all people who received unemployment benefits were affected, the service will be offered to everyone who received unemployment assistance last year.