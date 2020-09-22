Vermont officer leaving the department after being the focus of protests

A Vermont police officer, who has been the focus of protests over the use of excessive force, is leaving the Burlington Police Department.

At a Monday night meeting, the Burlington City Council voted 11-1 to authorize Mayor Miro Weinberger to enter into a separation agreement with Sgt. Jason Bellavance. The city is not seeking separation agreements against two other officers who have also been the focus of protests over the alleged use of excessive force.

An email from the protesters said they believed the city could do more.

Under the terms of the settlement agreement, Bellavance will receive the approximate equivalent of three years’ salary, $300,000, and benefits.