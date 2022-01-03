Montpelier, VT — Medical staff have been on the frontlines since the beginning of the pandemic and many nurses across Vermont report feeling overwhelmed. There are approximately 15,000 nurses in Vermont but Senator Bernie Sanders says their goal is to have 25,000 nurses by 2027.

“They have been under a lot of pressure, they have been working very hard, and they are tired,” says Annette Macias-Hoag, University of Vermont’s Health Network Chief Nursing Officer. She also says that nurses are working long hours to cover holes in schedules caused by staff shortages.

“Covering for each other when others get ill, they are also helping in the community with the vaccination whenever they need them.”

Governor Phil Scott and Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint joined Senator Sanders to discuss the workforce crisis. One of the issues addressed are traveling nurses. Traveling nurses receive salaries that are many times higher than our local permanent nurses.

“Today the average salary in Vermont for a nurse educator is about $65,000. Significantly less than a person can earn in the clinical field,” said Senator Sanders. “We are spending as a small state $75 million dollars a year on traveling nurses.”

Another issue that Senator Sanders mentioned is there are not enough educators in nursing schools in Vermont. “Despite the number of applicants coming in, our nursing schools are turning away people who wish to enter the profession, because we lack the educators.”

Governor Phil Scott noted growing our workforce, particularly in the health care sector, must be a top priority. “The Budget Adjustment I’ve proposed includes nearly $18 million in training, recruitment and retention for Home and Community Based Service human service providers.”

Annette Macias-Hoag says nurses are the glue to patient care. “Be kind to them whenever you see them, and understand that they have a million things going through their heads.”

Senator Sanders went on to say that we need to create loan repayment programs and scholarship programs to help fill up the gap we have right now.