Vermont officials detail the lessons learned from Burlington-Winooski COVID-19 outbreak in June

In June, a community outbreak of COVID-19 in Winooski and Burlington had State health officials preparing widespread positive cases, but on Wednesday Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said the outbreak is officially resolved.

An outbreak is considered resolved following two full incubation periods of the virus with no new cases. For COVID-19, that’s 28 days.

Dr. Levine said community groups like the Association of Africans Living in Vermont (AALV-VT) and the U.S. Committee on Refugees and Immigrants (USCRI-VT) were critical in getting the message out to local residents as soon as positive test results rolled in.

“Their incredible dedication and long hours were not only critical to reaching the people, but importantly, what we’ve learned about delivering culturally and linguistically appropriate information is now a fundamental part of our ongoing outbreak response plans.”

The early June outbreak accounted for 117 COVID-19 cases, and was considered the State’s first significant outbreak. USCRI-VT staff worked tirelessly on the ground to bring key safety information to immigrant communities with an interpreter on hand, and there were several other initiatives that helped get the outbreak under control quickly.

“We worked around the clock to put out videos and voice recordings in 14 different languages,” said Amila Merdzanovic, Director of USCRI-VT. “We have a YouTube channel with over 200 videos. As well as being on the ground at those pop up testing sites and interpreting, providing face to face information, which was critical.”

The impact of that immediate assistance was seen not only in Vermont’s low case rate, but in the day-to-day interactions that might play out differently if collaboration wasn’t such a focus.

“I was chatting with a family that needed support in understanding isolation and I could literally, in those moments, text someone at the Vermont Department of Health and say ‘I need you to explain the scientific side and simplify it,” said Thato Ratsebe, Assistant Director of AALV-VT. “That’s how we worked throughout this pandemic.”

There were two hospitalizations and no deaths in the Winooski-Burlington outbreak, and the average age of those infected was 24.

Dr. Levine said the communication strategies used in the outbreak have already proven useful elsewhere in the State.