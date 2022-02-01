Montpelier, VT — State leaders are expressing optimism about the recent drop in COVID cases in Vermont as case counts are down about 40 percent this week. While they hinted at a possible ‘endemic’ in sight, officials stressed that it won’t be a one-two step getting back to total normalcy.

“At this point in time, we’re feeling good about where we are and the direction we’re heading,” said Governor Scott.

Leaders say now is the time to start thinking about transitioning from pandemic to endemic strategy. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine remarked, “‘And while I’m not committing to a timeline, I do have cause for optimism. We are planning for a new phase of co-existing with the virus and the post pandemic era.”

Dr. Levine says the omicron surge has stalled Vermont’s progress and he continues to push boosters as a path forward. While cases are down and there have been improvements in hospital capacity across the state, Vermont Department of Financial Regulation Commissioner Michael Pieciek says that one area not seeing a change for the better is long-term care facilities.

‘Similar to cases and hospitalizations, we do expect to see improvements in fatalities this month, so that will be very welcome news,” said Pieciek.

State leaders emphasized the need to balance COVID and non-COVID impacts on Vermonters, particularly mental health. Dr. Jenny Samuelson, interim Secretary of the Agency of Human Services, says the important measures we have taken for protection have also come at a cost.

“The overall stress of being and acting during uncertain times has led to an increase in mental health challenges and substance use problems. As a result, we’ve seen deaths from suicide and overdose increase. This is tragic in 2020, and 2021.”