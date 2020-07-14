Vermont officials investigate 30 possible virus cases in Manchester

(AP) — The Vermont Health Department is working to confirm more than two dozen possible cases of COVID-19 that have not been included in the state’s case count.

A health deparment spokesman said officials are working to confirm 30 positive antigen results from testing done at the Manchester Medical Center. The spokesman said antigen tests are faster, but not as accurate as the diagnostic tests and so are not included in the case counts.

They are also working with people who tested positive as if they were confirmed cases and they are trying to learn if there are any common sources of the suspected infections.

Health officials on Tuesday reported 4 new cases, bringing the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,301.