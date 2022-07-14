Vermont State Police has partnered with the Vermont Emergency Department to create new trainings related to active shooter and violent threat situations. The new program, called SURVIVERMONT combines three concepts from current federal programs: See Something, Say Something; Run, Hide and Fight; and Stop the Bleed.

School Safety Coordinator Rob Evans says the See Something, Say Something part of the program will hopefully help law enforcement identify a potential threat before it turns violent. “Usually there is a shred of information or somebody has said something to someone that if the authorities had been made aware we may have been able to connect the dots prior to these tragedies taking place, and maybe, just maybe, we could have stopped them.”

VSP says that while there are only two scheduled postings right now, the goal is to do eight more near each Barracks in the state, and they encourage all community members to take part. The first two dates and times are: