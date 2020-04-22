Vermont officials say fewer people seeking emergency care for COVID-like symptoms

Vermont Health Commissionrt Mark Levine says the trend in the number of confirmed COVID-19 continues to decline.

At a news briefing Wednesday, Levine said one indicator is the number of Vermonters who sought emergency care for COVID-like symptoms. He said the number per day has dropped by more well over half in last month.

Levin also presented new data on the first 29 people who died of COVID-19 in Vermont, including 13 patients of long-term care facilities the state has been monitoring since reporting outbreaks. He said the medium age of the victims was 80, and “almost all” of them suffered from chronic medical conditions before contracting the virus.

Levine said the other 16 people ranged in age from 39-93, with all but two over 65. They also suffred from consitions that out them more at risk of serious illness form the virus.

Gov. Phil Scott said he is continuing to clear work with the Department of Labor to clear more unemployment claims. He said the state has made 46,000 payments this week, in addition to the 8,300 checks that were mailed Monday. He said the state has paid out more than $52 million in benefits to Vermonters this week.

“I know this has been very difficult for many and we will work in order to turn the corner to provide some relief,” he said. “Tghat doesn’t mean it will be perfect. There will be some bumps in the road.”

Scott also said the Department of Education is working to increase wifi hotpots on the state to support remote learning programs by school districts, and is trying to get more computers into the hands of students who need them.