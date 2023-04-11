As temperatures climb and the snowpack in the mountains melt, the risk for flooding rises. That’s why the Department of Environmental Conservation is offering Vermonters preventatives tips.

The agency says floodplains, or banks, can be key, acting as a barrier for the rising water. It also urges homeowners in high-risk areas to have an emergency plan.

Ned Swanberg, Vermont’s Flood Hazard Mapping Coordinator, says it’s important to know the flood risks for your area.

“Be mindful of where you are, what’s going on with the streams and rivers near you,” says Swanberg. “This year, with the lovely weather; the wind, the warmth, but no rain to speak of. It’s all melting gradually and we’re not having any bid peaks in the immediate future.”

The agency also notes, don’t cross flooded roadways, and sign up to receive flood and flash flood warnings.