Vermont opens more vaccine clinics this week to help prepare for the school year

As the school year inches closer and closer, Vermont State officials continue to urge students and their families to get vaccinated.

Over the next few days the state is offering several opportunities for people to get their shot at schools across the state.

Walk-ins are welcome your you can make and appointment on the states website or call 855-722-7878.

Below is a list of available vaccine clinics this weekend:

Friday, August 13

Champlain Valley Union High School, 369 CVU Road, Hinesburg

Morristown Elementary School, 548 Park Street, Morristown



Saturday, August 14

Canaan High School, 99 School Street, Canaan



Grand Isle Elementary School, 224 U.S. Route 2, Grand Isle

Sunday, August 15

Spaulding High School, 155 Ayers Street, Barre



Lake Region High School, 317 Lake Region Road, Orleans

Monday, August 16

Edmunds Middle School,275 Main Street, Burlington

Academy School, 860 Western Avenue, Brattleboro

Tuesday, August 17

Hartford High School, 37 Highland Avenue, White River Junction

Milton Elementary School, 42 Herrick Avenue, Milton