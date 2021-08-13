Vermont opens more vaccine clinics this week to help prepare for the school year

As the school year inches closer and closer, Vermont State officials continue to urge students and their families to get vaccinated.
Over the next few days the state is offering several opportunities for people to get their shot at schools across the state.
Walk-ins are welcome your you can make and appointment on the states website or call 855-722-7878.
Below is a list of available vaccine clinics this weekend:
Friday, August 13
Champlain Valley Union High School, 369 CVU Road, Hinesburg
Morristown Elementary School, 548 Park Street, Morristown
Saturday, August 14
Canaan High School, 99 School Street, Canaan
Grand Isle Elementary School, 224 U.S. Route 2, Grand Isle
Sunday, August 15
Spaulding High School, 155 Ayers Street, Barre
Lake Region High School, 317 Lake Region Road, Orleans
Monday, August 16
Edmunds Middle School,275 Main Street, Burlington
Academy School, 860 Western Avenue, Brattleboro
Tuesday, August 17
Hartford High School, 37 Highland Avenue, White River Junction
Milton Elementary School, 42 Herrick Avenue, Milton