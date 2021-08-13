Vermont organization receives donation of 200 computers

A Vermont organization now has 200 computers in hand, thanks to a donation by a local tech company.

Ever since I was little I wanted to be a mom,” Chrissy Reyome said. “My dream came true because of the Lund home and it’s a blessing.”

Chrissy Reyome has quite the history with Lund, an organization that helps improve the lives of families, and expecting mothers in Vermont. As a child, she was adopted from Lund. Years later, staff helped Reyome locate her birth mother. Just last year, she adopted her son Cameron from the organization, too.

“What better gift is there than to be a mom or have someone help you become a mom and support you and be there for you through everything?” she said.

Things came full circle Thursday because Reyome now works for Agilent, the tech company that gifted Lund 175 laptops and 25 desktop computers. Agilent recently acquired Biotek and it’s routine to swap out old technology in the process.

“As part of our network transition., the Biotek employees chose to donate the computers, so it is an employee led initiative,” Ginger Cooper said. “They chose Lund based on the connection and knowing what Lund does for the community.”

That’s child care, adoption, family education, and supporting incarcerated mothers. President Tricia Coates says the computers are another tool in the toolbox to do that work.

“This will fill an important need for technology that would have taken us 4-5 years to fill, in terms of our replacement schedule,” she said.

Coates says the computers will be a big help in utilizing the group’s new electronic records system and maintaining connections between staff and clients. Lund helps 5,000 Vermonters each year.