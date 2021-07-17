Vermont pandemic food relief program extended through September 20

A pandemic food relief program that’s helped Vermonters in need and Vermont restaurants will be around a little longer. According to the Rutland Herald, FEMA has chipped in $4,270,000 of federal money to the Vermont Everyone Eats program.

However, the program is being phased out. It’ll offer 80% of its baseline number of meals this month, 60% next month and 50% in September. Vermont Everyone Eats will end on September 20.

The program pays restaurants to cook healthy meals for their communities, free of charge. The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development recruited Southeastern Vermont Community Action to coordinate it.