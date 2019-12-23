Vermont para-educator sentenced to 2 years for possession of child porn

A Colchester para-educator was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of possessing child pornography.

Bradley Smith, who was a para-educator in a first-grade classroom at Union Memorial School, was arrested in April after investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a file was uploaded to an internet search engine from the residence. A search of Smith’s residence found more than 100 illicit pictures on his computer.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says the 66-year old Smith told the feds he had been interested in child porn for decades and that he found images of child porn to be sexually arousing.

U.S. District Judge Christina Reiss also ordered Smith to serve a seven-year term of supervised release and to pay a $100 special assessment.