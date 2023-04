Police In Vermont Arrest a Man Wanted For Murder in Delaware.

Leicester, VT -Just before 9 pm on Thursday Vermont State Police stopped 20-year-old Trent Reilly Ingalls near the intersection of Route 7 and Fern Lake Road in the Town of Leicester.

During the traffic stop police discovered Ingalls had a warrant for murder in the first degree and possession of a firearm in Delaware.

Ingalls was brought to the New Haven Barracks for processing and is currently awaiting extradition to Delaware.