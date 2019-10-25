Vermont police: boy, 3, dies of injuries from head-on crash

Vermont State police say a 3-year-old boy who was critically injured in a head-on crash in Lyndon has died of his injuries.

Police said Friday that Dean Spicer, who was secured in a child safety seat during the Oct. 21 crash on U.S. Route 5 in Lyndon, died at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

Police say Dean was riding in a car driven by 41-year-old Sandra Leach. of Lyndon, when the car they were in was hit by a car that crossed the centerline.

Leach remains in critical condition.

Police say the driver of the other car, 28-year-old Melinda Mitchell, suffered a lower leg injury.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.

