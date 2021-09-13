Vermont police: Elderly woman dies in fire at Highgate home

HIGHGATE, Vt. (AP) — Police say an 89-year-old woman is dead following a house fire in the town of Highgate.

Firefighters were called to a location on St. Armand Road at about 9 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report a person was trapped in the burning home.

When firefighters arrived they located Sylvia Ploof inside the building. She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. Ploof’s son, 64-year-old Keith Ploof, was treated for smoke inhalation injuries.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire was an overloaded power strip that failed and ignited the surrounding combustible materials.

There were no working smoke detectors in the home at the time of the fire.

