Vermont police find decomposed human remains outside Bethel residence

State troopers are investigating the death of an unknown person whose decomposed remains were found outside a private home in Bethel.

Vermont State Police were notified at about 6:15 p.m. Thursday that a body had been located in a tent at a property on Findley Bridge Road. Troopers found decomposed human remains inside the tent. The body was later transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy.

Anyone with informationis asked to contact the Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933. Tips also may be submitted online anonymously at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.