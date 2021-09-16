Vermont police investigating death in Killington

KILLINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a woman that occurred September 15 in Killington. Police say they received the call about the death around 7 p.m. that night. The death occurred inside a vehicle along Route 4 near the intersection with West Hill Road.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

The identity of the victim has not been released yet. The body was brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.

Police say some minor traffic delays may occur along Route 4 during the continuing investigation. Motorists are asked to drive with caution when passing through the area.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 802-773-9101.