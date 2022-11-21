Pride Leaders in Vermont are reacting to the news of a deadly shooting at a Colorado Springs gay bar. Five people were killed at Club Q, and it happened on Transgender Day of Remembrance.

The Executive Director of the Pride Center of Vermont Mike Bensel says acts of violence against the LGBTQ+ community have been rising in Vermont, and nationally. They also note, it can be hard for members of the community to process these acts. The Pride Center and Outright Vermont both offer support to anyone who may be struggling; information can be found on either of their websites.

Bensel notes, “trans folks are disproportionately impacted by violence and harm, this is not a new thing.”

“We are working to address harm in our communities, and I don’t think we have all the answers on how we can transform that harm,” Bensel said. “But I think just creating those opportunities for people to connect and heal in response and to really look at the roots of what causes harm and create some love, care and empathy in our communities is our only path forward.”

Outright Vermont released a statement regarding the Colorado Springs shooting, as well as the rise in anti-LGBTQ+ acts. It reads:

Like you, we were devastated to learn of the horrific mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs over the weekend. We mourn for those whose lives were taken, and our hearts are with their family and friends, those who survived the attack, and the entire Colorado community. We stand together in heartbreak with our LGBTQ+ community nationwide, whose sense of safety has been shattered yet again by this unthinkable tragedy.

This grief is not unfamiliar. This is not an isolated incident, but a snapshot of an escalating nationwide pattern of hate-based violence. When right-wing politicians across the country base their campaigns on the idea that LGBTQ+ people are a threat, promising to decimate the rights of queer and trans youth to keep our community in line – we must connect the dots. On the heels of Transgender Day of Remembrance, the fallout of these hate campaigns is all too clear.

No one should have to choose between safety and authenticity. And yet, here in Vermont, LGBTQ+ youth experience violence and the constant threat of harm daily. A continuous barrage of messages tells them they are not valued, cared for, or allowed to exist. We cannot continue to accept hate and intolerance in our schools and communities.

Now is the time for adult allies to take action. LGBTQ+ youth need to hear that they are not alone, and that the limitations of closed minds don’t define them. They need to grow up in communities where they are safe, seen, and celebrated exactly as they are.

Bensel added, “this is an all too familiar place to be, I wish that it wasn’t a familiar feeling.”