The Vermont Racial Justice Alliance held a block party at the Richard Kemp Center to celebrate youth education in the community. The celebration took place in Burlington on Saturday, October 22.

“Many of us adults, we’re so divided in so many different ways,” says Executive Director of the Vermont Racial Justice Alliance Mark Hughes. “But you start looking at the youth and how they support one another. There’s so much hope for us in our youth.”

Last week, the Richard Kemp Center rolled out their new after school program.

“We want to be that staple in the community where families that are underserved can get what they need,” says Communications Director Isaac Owusu.

The center is open Monday through Thursday afternoon where students can get help with their homework.

“The more you know your story, the more you know your power,” says the program manager at the Richard Kemp Center. “We try to implement that to give our youth that encouragement and inspiration that they always have,” Mitchell says.

The center plans to host chess club on Tuesdays.

Center officials say they’ll also sponsor activities for kids every third Friday like bowling and swimming.

“This is one of the highest risk neighborhoods in the entire state,” says Burlington community member Bruce Wilson. “Many homicides happen at [the] Old North End. We can’t have that.”

During last week’s after-school program, the center gave out free school supplies to kids in the community.

Parents like Karla Kelley plan to take their kids to the afterschool program.

“I believe there’s no child left behind,” says Karla Kelley. “Because if they’re struggling in areas, why wait. You should take activism in yourself. Be your own child’s advocate. It’s important, if you see them lacking in some area, come on down, we can help you in any way possible and it’s important.”

Kelley hopes to see other parents do the same.

“You have to stop the cycle with your kids now,” Kelley says. “Don’t let it go another generation. Don’t let it go another nation. Don’t let it be another hundred, five hundred years, stop the cycle now by educating them asap.”