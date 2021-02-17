Vermont radio hosts look back on Rush Limbaugh’s legacy

Conservative talk radio personality Rush Limbaugh died Wednesday at the age of 70. Co-host of the Morning Drive with Marcus and Kurt, Kurt Wright said he always enjoyed Limbaugh’s work.

“There will be nobody like Rush Limbaugh again I would have to say,” Wright said.

Wright even called into one of Limbaugh’s shows years ago.

“To actually be on receiver and have Rush’s voice on the other end of it was quite a thrill at the time,” Wright said.

Limbaugh launched the Rush Limbaugh show in 1988. It played on hundreds of AM and FM radio stations nationwide, making him the most popular radio host in the United States.

“He took strong positions, he had strong beliefs, he creating a following, and he also was entertaining, his show was entertaining,” Wright said.

Wright’s co-host and Program Director WVMT, Marcus Certa differs politically, but he said he still learned from Limbaugh.

“And with my own political point of views it would sometimes challenge me to think about my defense on certain political positions,” Certa said.

Many of Limbaugh’s topics were seen as controversial, but Certa said he brought something to the table that others did not.

“When he came to the radio he was sharing points of view that people haven’t heard, people were used to music and DJs with a little bit of fun in between, but nobody was really opening the door ways to sharing political opinions in the way that Rush was,” Certa said.

Either way, his style gained attention.

“It wasn’t about whether or not you believed in what he believed in, He spoke in such a way that any person can listen to it, any person can get into it, caught up in it,” Certa said.

Kurt Wright said he opened doors in the world of radio.

“I think that a lot of people would probably not be on the radio today if not for Rush Limbaugh,” Wright said.