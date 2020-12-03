Vermont ramps up testing to protect nursing home residents

Nearly 50 percent of Vermont’s cases were reported in November alone. That’s more than in the months of March through September combined, according to the Scott Administration.

In response, the Green Mountain State is ramping up testing to protect those most vulnerable, namely nursing home residents.

“My concerns have only become more magnifying in the ensuing days,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine.

This comes as Vermont lost 3 more lives to Covid Monday. Two were women in their 90s and a man in his 70s.

To date, The Health Department reports 380 total cases since march.

“The virus is entering these facilities as a silent traveler a majority of the time,” said Dr. Levine.

The Health Department plans to implement PCR testing twice a week in skilled nursing facilities and make antigen testing available when an outbreak occurs. Starting Wednesday, the Department of Health’s website will include the number of “probable” cases in their daily case counting.

“Green mountain supports frequent PCR testing as a process to help keep our residents and staff safe,” said Green Mountain Nursing and Rehabilitation in a statement.

Elderwood at Burlington is another facility.

“I can tell you that we are working in close coordination with the Vermont Department of Health and UVM Medical Center as we care for our residents,” said Elderwood at Burlington.

Mayor Miro Weinberger says he conducts weekly phone calls to update facilities, such as Elderwood, on new state guidance.

“Since the pandemic, we have been in weekly conversations with all of the burlington senior care providers,” said Mayor Weinberger.

In Northfield, Vermont Four Seasons Care Home said, “I can tell you we are happy to know that LTC facilities would be the first to get the vaccine.”

Dr. Stephen Leffler, UVM Medical Center’s President and Chief Operating Officer says the Green Mountain State will likely see five to six thousand doses before Christmas.

“Nursing home residents will be in the early stages because they are suffering the highest outbreaks right now…so Vermonter’s should be encouraged,” said Dr. Leffler.

Dr. Leffler says it will be about six to eight months before the vaccine is widely distributed across the state. He and the Scott administration urge Vermonters to avoid multi-household gatherings in order to slow the spread and affect those we love most.