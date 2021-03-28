Vermont ready to help victims of Middlebury tornado with insurance claims

A preliminary tornado in Middlebury, VT left two people injured on Friday, March 26, 2021. Both of them were in this home. The formerly-attached garage, and a car outside of it, were destroyed.

Vermont officials say they’re ready to help with insurance claims following Friday afternoon’s tornado in Middlebury that left two people hurt. If you were affected, the state Department of Financial Regulation writes that you can reach out to their consumer services team as well as your own insurance company.

The twister touched down near Painter Road shortly before 2:00 p.m. and traveled on the ground for about a mile before dissipating. Its maximum wind speed has been estimated at 110 miles per hour, which is at the very top of the range for an EF-1 tornado.

An EF-1 twister is one of the weaker tornado designations on the official scale. That designation from the National Weather Service is also preliminary. The Middlebury wind event is still subject to further review by the NWS, after which the EF-1 status may be changed.