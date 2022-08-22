In an effort to combat monkeypox, now being referred to as Mpox or HMPX, the Vermont Department of Health has received 250 single-dose vials of the vaccine. Monica Ogelby, the Immunization Program Manager for the DOH says that a single vial can now be split into five individual doses, which is just as effective.

The vaccine will now be administered under the top layers of the skin in a process called intradermal injection. “We’ve recently learned that each one of those single-dose vials is now authorized to be given differently so that we can get up to five doses per vial,” said Ogelby. “There are certain ways you can give smaller doses of medicine so that you need less of it to be just as effective.”

Richard Elliott, the Health and Wellness Coordinator at the Pride Center, says to isolate yourself if you believe that you have been exposed to the virus. “The Biden Administration is launching an initiative to get around 50,000 vaccines from the national stockpile to different jurisdictions in states.”

Elliott says some people at risk are gay men and queer individuals. Ogelby noted these groups of people receive care at Planned Parenthood, the UVM Medical Center, and the Community Health Centers of Burlington.

“We’ve worked really closely with those partners knowing that they care for the vast majority of the highly at-risk population, and made sure that they have access to vaccines in their office on hand for administration,” said Ogelby.

“They are providing vaccines to the greater community, so it’s not just privatized vaccines for healthcare officials anymore,” said Elliott. Elliott says if you need to get tested for the virus, go to your local healthcare clinic or call your primary care physician.

Meanwhile, Ogelby urges anyone curious to see if they are eligible for the vaccine to call the health department and says they want to hear from individuals so that if any barriers for people receiving the vaccine arise, the department can address them.