Vermont receives disaster declaration for Halloween rain storm

Vermont will get federal funds for repairs, following the devastating Halloween storm, yet we don’t have an answer on individual assistance.

According to Governor Scott’s office, President Trump signed a major disaster declaration.

Addison, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans and Washington counties will all get a chunk of the money. Municipalities and qualifying non-profits including public utilities are eligible to receive up to 75% federal reimbursement. Those costs include removing debris, road and bridge repairs.

What is still unknown, is whether Vermont homeowners and renters will get assistance, it is still under review by FEMA.

Individual assistance was rejected in New York, leading to bipartisan calls for the trump administration to reverse the decision.

A joint statement from Republican Elise Stefanik and Democrats Anthony Brindisi, Chuck Schumer, and Kirsten Gillibrand read, “Federal support is necessary to protect public health and safety and provide relief, like housing assistance, disaster unemployment assistance and crisis counseling, to individuals whose homes were destroyed in this disaster.”