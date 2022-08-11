Vermont’s Congressional delegation announced on Wednesday the U.S. Transportation Department has awarded the state nearly $35 million through three grants to better promote safer and more effective means of getting around.

The funding is split into three different rebuilding American infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grants. One of them will provide nearly $25 million to build the Winooski River Bridge, which connects Winooski with Burlington and the rest will go to another project in Chittenden and one in Franklin County.

Senators Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders along with Congressman Peter Welch supported the $34.6 million in federal funding that will help Chittenden communities. Vermont Secretary of Transportation Joe Flynn said in a news release that “this grant will help to upgrade this critical connection between two major cities and provide much-needed multi-modal transportation infrastructure.”

One of those projects is the Federal St. multi-modal connector in St. Albans, which will be awarded over $7.7 million. City Manager Dominic Cloud said this will allow for less traffic. “When you’ve got that much traffic flowing through the city, it needs to function, it needs to flow smoothly. This maximizes all the intersections. It adds two new stoplights at the major intersections, it will add a signal intersection off the interstate.”

According to Cloud, the project has been in the works for decades and has already gone through its first phase, which improved several intersections in the city. The second phase will address improvements on Federal St., decreasing traffic on Main Street. Despite the Town of St. Albans helping with the cost of the project, Cloud does not know how the price tag will be affected overall with inflation throwing a wrench in a number of their plans. “We wrote the application with the goal of completing it and matching the federal dollars with the local share of using tax-increment financing to come up with our 20 percent. We will have to see how far the money goes.”

Various Vermont politicians have stressed the need for improved public transportation. The final project that the funding will monetarily address is a comprehensive plan for transit-oriented development across Addison, Chittenden, Franklin, Rutland, and Washington counties, and will support plans for improved bus services and a possible commuter rail in the five-county region.