Vermont registers lowest one-day COVID case count in more than 6 months

FILE – In this April 8, 2021, file photo, a Northwell Health registered nurses fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up vaccination site at the Albanian Islamic Cultural Center in the Staten Island borough of New York. The Biden administration on Wednesday, May 5, joined calls for more sharing of the technology behind COVID-19 vaccines to help speed the end of the pandemic, a shift that puts the U.S. alongside many in the developing world who want rich countries to do more to get doses to the needy. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Vermont reported six new coronavirus cases on Sunday. It’s the first time since October 14 that the Green Mountain State’s one-day case count has been that low.

Washington County had two of the infections. Bennington County, Franklin County and Windham County each had one. There was also one more case for which the county of origin hasn’t been determined yet.

Out of more than 385,000 people that have taken more than 1,625,000 total tests, there have been 23,486 cases and 21,384 people recovered. Two hundred and forty-nine Vermonters have died, while more than 48% of Vermont residents age 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

In our New Hampshire coverage area, Grafton County had four new infections, making for county-wide totals of 3,877 cases, 26 deaths and 3,757 people recovered. Sullivan County had ten new infections, which made for totals of 1,722 cases, 25 deaths and 1,635 recoveries.

There were 130 new cases as a whole in the Granite State for a count of 96,624 cases out of more than 2,225,000 tests. Fifty-four percent of New Hampshire’s population has been tested at least once. The state reported one new death for a total of 1,315; 93,732 people have recovered. Just over 26% of Granite Staters 16 years old and up are fully vaccinated.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County had one new case, making totals of 2,576 cases and 16 deaths; 2,530 patients have recovered. There were no case updates available Sunday from Clinton County or Essex County.