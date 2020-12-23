Vermont reinstates ban on utility disconnections due to nonpayment through March

MONTPELIER, Vt. – On Wednesday, the Vermont Public Utility Commission reinstated a ban on the disconnection of electricity, natural gas and landline phone bill services due to nonpayment.

The moratorium will last through March 31, 2021. The Commission first prohibited disconnections in March of this year, but that moratorium was lifted on October 15.

At the time, the Commission believed it would encourage utility customers to apply for funds available through the Vermont COVID-19 Arrearage Assistance Program (VCAAP). Indeed, utility providers were able to work with customers and secure the full $8 million available through VCAAP.

The combination of that program expiring, a worsening pandemic and winter conditions prompted the Commission to reconsider.

“Vermonters need to be able to keep the lights on, their homes warm, and their phone lines open as they survive the winter months of the pandemic,” said Commission chair Anthony Z. Roisman.