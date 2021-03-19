Vermont releases COVID vaccine schedule for all adults

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott stands on the steps of the Vermont Statehouse during a ceremony where he took the Oath of Office on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 Montpelier, Vt. Scott, a Republican, is beginning his third two-year term. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring)

The state of Vermont has released the schedule that will allow all adults to begin making appointments to receive the vaccine against COVID-19.

Gov. Phil Scott announced Friday that beginning March 25, Vermonters aged 60 and above will be able to begin making appointments and those 50 and above will open four days later. Those aged 40, 30 and then 16 and above will be able to make appointments after one week intervals, with the final registration period opening April 19.

The schedule is dependent on Vermont receiving sufficient doses of the different vaccines being used to prevent COVID-19.

Scott says he remains hopeful life in Vermont can return to normal by July 4