A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

The Vermont Health Department has reported 33 new cases of the coronavirus, the largest one-day increase since June 3.

Statistics posted to the department’s website Monday said that 26 of the new cases were in Addison County. Health Department and Agriculture officials planned a news conference in the afternoon to discuss the state’s investigation into an outbreak of COVID-19 at a farm in Addison County.

A Health Department spokesman did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.