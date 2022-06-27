Burlington, VT — Vermont residents have been reacting to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, and for some, the decision was heartbreaking. One Vermont mother says she had to have three abortions due to a fatal genetic disorder.

In 2013, Carolyn Moore had her first abortion. “When my husband and I were trying to have kids, our first pregnancy ended up being unviable and it was devastating. It was a pregnancy that we really wanted.” Moore would go on to have two additional unviable pregnancies due to a fatal genetic disorder called Meckel Gruber Syndrome.

“For me when I had an abortion, not only was the pregnancy not viable but should I have continued to carry it? There would have potentially been some health implications for me, and so it’s such a difficult scary sad decision and so personal, and even though it felt like the right decision for me it was also incredibly challenging and hard.”

With the Supreme Court’s ruling, federal protections are gone, and now sent to the states to decide.

“I felt a mix of sadness and anger,” said Moore. “I’m really mad that people are making these decisions for us that should not be. I’m also feeling really sad, I honestly cried quite a few times.”

Abortion is protected under the law in Vermont, but the Vice President of Vermont Public Affairs for Planned Parenthood Northern New England says she can’t take anything for granted.

“In Vermont we just have two year legislative terms, so every two years, we seat a new legislature so that means every two years the question, we are at risk again.”

While people could travel to Vermont for care, New York has also codified abortion rights into state law.

“I think some people might come here, it’s possible but I think it’s going to depend on the infrastructure in states that are closer to those states where it is banned.”

Mary Hahn Beerworth, the Executive Director of the Vermont Right to Life Committee says Friday’s decision was the right thing to do.

“It’s very important for everyone who is listening to know that abortion is legal in Vermont through all nine months of pregnancy without a single regulation or restriction and leaving an unborn child stripped of any possibility or protection right up until birth.”

Moore is now a mother of three and wants women and girls like her daughter to have the ability to access safe care as she had. “Thinking about the fact that people are not going to be able to have that decision breaks my heart.”

Proposition 5 would make Vermont the first state in the country to guarantee the right to abortion in its constitution.