Vermont’s state-run COVID-19 testing sites are now closed for good. The last of them that had remained open shut down on Saturday.

The state Department of Health said the at-home tests available at pharmacies and online meet most people’s testing needs. Many insurance providers cover the at-home tests, and health commissioner Dr. Mark Levine encourages Vermonters to have some tests at home in the event of developing symptoms.

If you need a PCR test or a rapid test, you can check with pharmacies or health care providers. The department also said that if you need an antigen test but can’t get one, you can call them at (802) 863-7240, option 8.