Vermont schedules multiple walk-in vaccine clinics to help reach 80% goal

A 15-year-old receives a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination clinic at the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA on May 14, 2021. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP / Getty Images)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Numerous walk-in clinics are being scheduled across Vermont this weekend to help the state reach its immediate goal of having 80% of the eligible population vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of Thursday, the state was just over 2,000 people short of reaching the goal.

When Vermont hits the 80% threshold, Gov. Phil Scott will lift all remaining restrictions that were imposed because of the pandemic.

Locations where people can get vaccinated are listed on the website of the Vermont Department of Health. In addition to those locations, many Vermont pharmacies are also offering COVID-19 vaccinations without appointments.

“Every person we get vaccinated not only puts us closer to our 80% goal but also puts us in a better position for the fall when we know cases may rise,” Scott said in a statement. “The more people vaccinated means even if that occurs, we can continue to see minimal hospitalizations and deaths, keep variants at bay and keep the pandemic phase of COVID in the rearview mirror.”