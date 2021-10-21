Vermont school students get to name a plow truck this winter

The Vermont Agency of Transportation is inviting schools to name its plow trucks.

The agency has 250 full sized plow trucks and will try to match each one with a school through the ‘Name a Plow’ program.

Once the school names a truck it will visit the school and bear a decal with the chosen name.

Todd Law the district maintenance and fleet division at V-TRANS said the plan is “… to engage with students and get our maintenance workers and tricks out there so they an name a truck and we can bring it to their school and preset their truck that they named.”

“I think its really important especially with what we have deal with in the last 19 months or so we need some of these feel good things that are going on.” Law added.

The deadline for naming a truck is Friday, October 22nd. If schools still want to name a plow you can email AOT spokeswoman, Amy Tato at amy.tatko@vermont.gov.