Vermont schools making meals possible for students in need

As we enter day two of school closures across the state, some local districts have sprung into action, making sure that no child goes hungry.

School buses were lined up at Colchester High school, but no students were to be found. Despite schools in Vermont being in their second day of mandated closure, that’s not stopping school staff from keeping busy.

Beginning Wednesday, the Colchester School District began their meal delivery service, just one day after closing their doors for students. “As the superintendent of schools, right now there are several components to this closure plan that I am working on. The most important part of this plan for me is making sure that our kids do not have food insecurity. So that has been our top priority in planning. And it means a lot to me to know that our students will not go hungry during this time,” said Superintendent Amy Minor.

But during this tough time, it is good deeds like these that help keep people in high spirits. “It’s, heart provoking to see everybody that wants to help. And you know I’ve never been through anything like this,” said David Eaton who is apart of the Special Ed transportation program.

But as other districts around the state are doing similar things, food and supplies are beginning to run low, prompting people like superintendent minor to think about what challenges they are going to face. Minor says, “some items are starting to become back ordered, and we’re starting to be growingly concerned that that will continue.”

And Minor adds that the pressure is on, “we really started to feel the pressure with our vendors yesterday around obtaining food. And we now need to start that plan for what are we going to do next.”

A situation that most of us as well as schools have not had to deal with before. “I’m 73 years old and I’ve seen different things at different times in this country, but nothing like this, nothing like this,” says Eaton.

The district also has five pop up locations, where you can come and pick up food if you are not along one of the drop off routes.