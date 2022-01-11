Montpelier, VT — The fast-spreading omicron variant is prompting Vermont’s health and education leaders to make changes in schools, and in the coming weeks, students and teachers will practice a different mitigation strategy.

The Scott Administration says certain testing tools are not as effective in the fight against omicron, which is why schools plan to stop the use of contact tracing and PCR surveillance testing. Instead, responsibility will shift from the school to the home.

As omicron spreads quickly, the Scott Administration says it’s having to move quickly as well and acknowledges that the recent change in strategy in regards to schools is “abrupt”. “To a certain extent, I think that is a fair characterization,” said Education Secretary Dan French said. “Omicron is forcing us to move quicker than we might have otherwise have wanted to. But we concluded we needed to make that shift, needed to make that change, sooner rather than later.”

Secretary French says these changes mainly affect contact tracing and testing in K-12 schools and that given the strain on school nurses, contact tracing will stop. “We’ve had some concern for some time now about the ability of school staff to sustain contact tracing.”

Omicron has also outpaced the test-to-stay program so instead of administering tests on-site, they’ll be administered at home before the students come to school.

“Schools will receive deliveries of additional test kits this week. They can transition to this new testing system when they feel they have an adequate supply of tests to do so, which I expect for schools will be later this week,” said Secretary French.

Some parents are concerned with the new guidance. One family, who switched to homeschooling last year because of COVID elected to send their fourth-grade daughter back to in-person learning this year.

“We’ve been happy with the way things have gone at her school this year,” said Elizabeth Pacheco, the girl’s mother. “I’m concerned about the new guidelines where they don’t want to trace and let us know…if she has positive contacts.”

The Scott Administration says parents will get a response notification with testing recommendations depending on the student’s vaccination status. All this comes as Vermont expects cases to increase into January but slow down by February.