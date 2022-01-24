School districts across Vermont are shifting to rapid testing for students, however, schools are already running low on test kits, and some are completely out.

Elizabeth Parris, school nurse and co-COVID coordinator for the Winooski School District says the district is currently just handing kits out to the students, and not the staff. Parris ordered five to six thousand test kits for the district for the next two weeks, but only got a shipment of 1,250 on Monday.

Parris says the district almost ran out of test kits last week, and while supplies are limited, staff are making use of in-school rapid testing.

“In order to make sure we can feel as safe as we can with this shift in guidance, it’s really important that we do have an adequate chain supply coming in so that staff and students can get a test when they have been deemed a presumptive close contact in the community or here at school,” said Parris.

The Montpelier Roxbury School District said on social media that it ran out of tests last week. Seras Routhier, a mother from the district says not having tests is making it impossible for her kids to test out of isolation, which keeps the students home for an additional week without the option of virtual learning.

Meanwhile, the Burlington School District announced they received 3,000 test kits last week and have sent two to four kits home on Monday with everyone depending on vaccination status.