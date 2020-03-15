Vermont schools to shut down Wednesday over spread of coronavirus

Hours after three new cases of the coronavirus were announced in Vermont, Gov. Phil Scott ordered schools to cancel all classes through April 6, beginning Wednesday, and to put in place “continuity of education” plans in preparation for a longer period of closure.

The state’s school districts were directed to develop plans to deliver food and services to children with special needs, as well as to work with the state to provide childcare options for healthcare workers and others who are considered essential to the response.

Students can attend classes Monday and Tuesday, although they will not be required. Teachers, staff and administrators were directed to report to work as usual “to support both the State’s response to COVID-19 and the needs of children and families across Vermont.

“We must ensure children are safe, nourished, and still learning even as the traditional structure of school is disrupted,” Scott said. “The work of educators will be essential in this effort.”

Scott said each school should have in place by the end of day Tuesday a Continuity of Education Plan that includes: