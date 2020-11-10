Vermont Secretary of State certifies state election results

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Secretary of State Jim Condos says a record number of Vermonters case ballots in last week’s election, including a record number who cast ballots ahead of Election Day.

In last week’s election, 372,366 Vermonters cast ballots, a record turnout of 73.5%. The previous record was 326,822 set in 2008. And more than 75% of all votes, nearly 280,500, were cast before Election Day, through the early and absentee voting procedures set up so Vermonters could vote safely during the pandemic.

The election also certified the winners in the state’s balloting.

The top of the ticket was Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Republican Gov. Phil Scott and Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter Welch.